Bills Promoting LBs Coach Bobby Babich To Defensive Coordinator

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bills are promoting LBs coach Bobby Babich to their defensive coordinator job on Monday.

The Giants, Dolphins and Packers requested to interview Babich for their defensive coordinator vacancies this offseason, but the Bills stepped up to keep him in Buffalo for the foreseeable future.

It’s possible Babich will call defensive plays after Sean McDermott handled those duties this season.

Babich, 40, got his start in the NFL as an administrative assistant with the Panthers in 2011. He had stints with the Browns as a defensive assistant and with FIU as the secondary coach before landing with the Bills as an assistant DB coach in 2017.

Babich coached safeties for a few seasons before being moved to LB coach in 2022.