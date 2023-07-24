Bills RB Nyheim Hines Suffered Torn ACL In Accident, Out For The Season

Tom Pelissero reports that Bills RB Nyheim Hines is expected to miss the entire 2023 season due to suffering a torn ACL in his left knee in a jetski accident.

Pelissero revealed that Hines was struck by another rider while sitting on a jet ski and sustained serious but non-threatening injuries.

In another update provided by Pelissero, it was determined that Hines has a torn ACL in his left knee and will likely undergo surgery this week.

Hines recently agreed to rework his deal in order to stay with Buffalo. He was due $4.79 in 2023 with some of the money being converted into a signing bonus and incentives.

Hines, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2022 before agreeing to a three-year, $18.6 million extension with the Colts in 2021.

However, Indianapolis traded him to the Bills at the deadline in 2022. He’s set to make base salaries of $4.45 million and $5.1 million in the final two years of the deal.

In 2022, Hines appeared in seven games for the Colts and nine games for the Bills. He rushed for 33 yards on 24 carries (1.4 YPC) to go along with 30 receptions on 37 targets for 241 yards receiving and two total touchdowns.

We will have more news on Hines as it becomes available.