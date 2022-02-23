Bills Re-Signing CB Siran Neal To Three-Year Deal

Tom Pelissero reports that the Bills are re-signing CB Siran Neal to a three-year deal.

The @BuffaloBills have agreed to terms on a three-year contract with CB Siran Neal. pic.twitter.com/jkrx1k4bzO — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) February 23, 2022

Pelissero adds that Neal’s new three-year deal has a maximum value of $10.9 million, making him the highest-paid special teams player in the league.

Neal, 27, was drafted in the fifth round by the Bills out of Jacksonville State in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie deal and was set to make a base salary of $750,000 in 2020.

In 2021, Neal appeared in 17 games for the Bills and recorded 23 total tackles and one fumble recovery.