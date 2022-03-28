Bills Re-Signing OL Ike Boettger To One-Year Deal

Sal Cappacio reports that the Bills are re-signing OL Ike Boettger to a one-year contract.

Boettger, 27, wound up signing on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa back in 2018. He received a three-year, $1.71 million deal but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Chiefs claimed Boettger off waivers before waiving him a little over a week later. The Bills claimed Boettger back and he’s remained on the team since. Buffalo re-signed him as a restricted free agent heading into 2021.

In 2021, Boettger appeared in 15 games for the Bills and made ten starts.