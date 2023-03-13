Bills Re-Signing P Sam Martin To Three-Year, $7.5M Deal

Mike Garafolo reports that the Bills are re-signing P Sam Martin to a three-year deal worth up to $7.5 million.

Martin, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions out of Appalachian State back in 2013. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $13.6 million extension with the Lions in 2016.

He finished his contract before signing a three-year, $7.05 million deal with the Broncos in 2020. He was among Denver’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and caught on with the Bills on a one-year deal.

In 2022, Martin appeared in all 17 games and totaled 2,146 yards on 45 punt attempts and 16 punts inside the 20-yard line.