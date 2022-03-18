Bills Release DT Star Lotulelei

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Buffalo Bills announced Friday that they’ve released DT Star Lotulelei

Mike Garafolo reports that the Lotulelei had talks with the team about returning but both sides decided it was time for a fresh start.

Lotulelei, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9.605 million rookie contract before the Panthers picked up his fifth-year option.

Lotulelei made a base salary of $6 million for the 2017 season before eventually signing a five-year contract with the Bills in 2018. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic before returning last year.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Lotulelei will free up $1.5 million of available cap space while creating $7.7 million in dead money. 

In 2021, Lotulelei appeared in 11 games for the Bills and recorded 17 tackles and three sacks. 

