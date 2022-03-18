Bills Release DT Star Lotulelei

The Buffalo Bills announced Friday that they’ve released DT Star Lotulelei.

We’ve release DT Star Lotulelei. #BillsMafia — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) March 18, 2022

Mike Garafolo reports that the Lotulelei had talks with the team about returning but both sides decided it was time for a fresh start.

Lotulelei, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9.605 million rookie contract before the Panthers picked up his fifth-year option.

Lotulelei made a base salary of $6 million for the 2017 season before eventually signing a five-year contract with the Bills in 2018. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic before returning last year.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Lotulelei will free up $1.5 million of available cap space while creating $7.7 million in dead money.

In 2021, Lotulelei appeared in 11 games for the Bills and recorded 17 tackles and three sacks.