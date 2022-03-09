Bills Releasing OL Jon Feliciano

The Buffalo Bills are releasing OL Jon Feliciano, according to Matt Parrino.
It’s been great Buff ✌🏽
— Jonathan Feliciano (@MongoFeliciano) March 9, 2022
Feliciano was approached by the team, asking if he was willing to take a pay cut, he was unwilling and will now hit the open market.
Feliciano, 30, is a former fourth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Miami. He finished out the final year of his four-year rookie contract.
Feliciano eventually earned a starting role for the Raiders in 2018 before departing for a two-year contract with the Bills. He re-signed with Buffalo on a three-year, $14.4 million deal this past offseason.
According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Feliciano will free up $3,373,529 of available cap space while creating $1.5 million in dead money.
In 2021, Feliciano appeared in nine games for the Bills and made six starts.
