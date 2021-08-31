Bills Releasing TE Jacob Hollister

According to Tom Pelissero, the Bills are releasing TE Jacob Hollister.

This is a bit of a surprise, as Hollister had been competing to start during camp.

It’s possible this move is more procedural, as Hollister is a veteran and doesn’t have to pass through waivers, so Buffalo could bring him back shortly.

Hollister, 27, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming back in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Patriots before being traded to the Seahawks for a conditional 2020 seventh-round pick in 2019.

He made a base salary of $3.27 million for the 2020 season and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a one-year deal with the Bills.

In 2020, Hollister appeared in all 16 games and recorded 25 receptions for 209 yards (8.4 YPC) and three touchdowns. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 56 tight end out of 71 players.