Bills Releasing WR Tavon Austin, Signing WR Jaquarii Roberson To Practice Squad

Sal Capaccio reports that the Bills are releasing WR Tavon Austin, as the two sides have agreed to part ways due to Austin’s unhappiness with his chances to play.

Mike Garafolo adds that WR Jaquarii Roberson is expected to take Austin’s place on the practice squad.

Austin, 32, was the No. 8 overall pick back in 2013 for the then-St. Louis Rams. He signed a six-year, $56.14 million contract and was set to make base salaries of $3 million and $9.35 million over the next two years before he agreed to a pay cut in 2018.

The Cowboys traded a sixth-round pick for Austin in 2018. He re-signed with the team on a one-year deal in 2019. He had stints with both the 49ers and Packers in 2020 before signing on with the Jaguars last summer.

He was signed by Buffalo back in June of this year and is now on the lookout for a new team to play for.

In 2021, Austin appeared in 13 games for the Jaguars and caught 24 passes for 213 yards receiving and one touchdown. He also rushed for 21 yards on three carries.