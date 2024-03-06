Bills Restructuring CB Rasul Douglas, Releasing S Siran Neal

Adam Schefter reports the Bills are restructuring veteran CB Rasul Douglas, clearing an additional $2.5 million in cap space.

Ian Rapoport reports the team is also releasing S Siran Neal, who was due nearly $3 million in base salary for 2024.

Douglas, 29, was a former third-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017. The Panthers claimed him off of waivers from the Eagles in September of 2020.

Douglas played out the final year of his four-year, $3.17 million contract and made a base salary of $754,750 for the 2020 season with Carolina. He later signed a one-year, $990,000 deal with the Raiders, but Las Vegas released him during camp.

He quickly caught on with the Texans but was among their final roster cuts. The Cardinals signed him to their practice squad and he was signed away by the Packers.

The Packers traded Douglas to the Bills on October 31st, 2023 in exchange for a third and a fifth-round draft pick.

In 2023, Douglas appeared in seven games for the Packers and nine games for the Bills, recording a total of 61 tackles, one sack, five interceptions, one defensive touchdown, and three fumble recoveries.

*An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated the Bills released Douglas. We apologize for the error.