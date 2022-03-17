Bills Rework LB Matt Milano’s Deal For Cap Room

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Bills recently restructured the contract of LB Matt Milano to create $5.172 million of cap space for the 2022 season.

The Bills just signed Von Miller to a sizable contract, so they likely needed the additional cap room for the remainder of the offseason and beyond.

Milano, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bills back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.66 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season.

Milano was set to be an unrestricted free agent last year when he agree to a four-year, $44 million contract that includes $24 million guaranteed.

In 2021, Milano appeared in 16 games for the Bills and recorded 86 tackles, three sacks, two fumble recoveries and five pass deflections.