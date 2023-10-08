Bills Rule Out LB Matt Milano With Knee Injury

The Buffalo Bills announced they have ruled out LB Matt Milano with a knee injury.

He went down with an injury early in the first quarter of Week 5’s game against the Jaguars in London. He was later carted to the locker room.

It would be a huge loss for Buffalo if Milano were to miss an extended period of time, as he’s one of the best linebackers in football.

Milano, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bills back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.66 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season.

Milano was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a four-year, $44 million contract that includes $24 million guaranteed. He was due base salaries of $9.25 million over each of the final two years of the deal when he signed another two-year extension.

In 2023, Milano has appeared in five games for the Bills and recorded 30 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, two interceptions and two pass deflections.

We’ll have more on Milano as the news is available.