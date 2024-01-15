Bills Rule Out LB Terrel Bernard For Remainder Of The Game

Buffalo announced that LB Terrel Bernard has been ruled out for the rest of the game after receiving X-rays on his ankle.

A cart was sent out for Bernard where he was eventually carted off and taken to the locker room for further testing.

This is a potentially huge blow for the Bills, as Bernard has turned in an all-pro caliber season.

Bernard, 24, was a three-year starter at Baylor. He was selected with the No. 89 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 draft by the Bills.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $5,131,432 contract with the Bills that includes a $911,951 signing bonus.

In 2023, Bernard has appeared in and started all 17 games for the Bills. He’s tallied 143 total tackles, including 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, five passes defended and three interceptions.