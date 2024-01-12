Bills Rule Out WR Gabriel Davis From Wildcard Round

Bills HC Sean McDermott announced they’ve ruled out WR Gabriel Davis and S Taylor Rapp from Sunday’s Wildcard Round against the Steelers, according to Katherine Fitzgerald.

Davis suffered a PCL sprain but it was not considered major. Buffalo initially thought Davis had a chance to play in Sunday’s game, but he was evidently not able to recover in time.

Davis, 24, was drafted by the Bills out of UCF in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $5.7 million rookie contract and made $2.7 million in 2023 under the PPE program.

He’s scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Davis appeared in all 17 games for the Bills and recorded 45 catches on 81 targets for 746 yards and seven touchdowns.