Bills Shut Down Trade Calls For WR Keon Coleman Earlier This Offseason

Per Sal Cappacio, Bills GM Brandon Beane said teams reached out about a trade for WR Keon Coleman earlier this offseason, but they shut those talks down.

Beane said those calls came around March but they made it clear they didn’t want to trade Coleman, leading to no calls during the draft this past weekend.

“Our intention is for Keon to be here, so the word was out, so no calls this weekend. We’ve hit the reset button with him and hopefully the fanbase and everyone is behind him. I think his best year is yet to come here in 2026.”

Coleman, 22, transferred to Florida State after spending the first two years of his collegiate career with Michigan State. He earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2022 and was first-team All-ACC in 2023. He declared early for the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Bills selected Coleman with the No. 33 overall pick in the second round. He signed a four-year, $10,074,258 contract that included a $4,146,732 signing bonus.

In 2025, Coleman appeared in 13 games for the Bills and caught 38 passes on 59 targets for 404 yards and four touchdowns.