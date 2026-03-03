Bills Don’t Want To Trade WR Keon Coleman

In a press conference following the decision to fire HC Sean McDermott, Bills owner Terry Pegula said the coaching staff wanted to draft WR Keon Coleman in 2023, not retained GM Brandon Beane.

Pegula was trying to defend his GM who received a promotion after the coaching staff was let go, but he threw 22-year-old with two more years of control under the bus by doing so. Because of this, many wondered what the future looked like for Coleman in Buffalo and speculated about a potential trade.

Appearing on an episode of The Insiders, NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe said the Bills do not want to trade Coleman at this time despite Pegula’s prior comments. Both Beane and new HC Joe Brady expressed their belief in Coleman to wolf and think he’s set to have a career-year in 2026.

Additionally, Wolfe mentioned that Coleman’s agent met with Pegula, who told him how much he loves Coleman. Wolfe believes it would take a day two pick to convince Buffalo to move on from Coleman.

Coleman, 22, transferred to Florida State after spending the first two years of his collegiate career with Michigan State. He earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2022 and was first-team All-ACC in 2023. He declared early for the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Bills selected Coleman with the No. 33 overall pick in the second round. He signed a four-year, $10,074,258 contract that included a $4,146,732 signing bonus.

In 2025, Coleman appeared in 13 games for the Bills and caught 38 passes on 59 targets for 404 yards and four touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Coleman and the Bills as the news is available.