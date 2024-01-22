Bills Sign 11 Players To Futures Contracts

The Buffalo Bills announced that they’ve signed 11 players to futures contracts for the 2024 season on Monday.

The full list includes:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Hamler, 24, was a two-year starter at Penn State and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors before being selected by the Broncos in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $7,137,128 rookie contract when Denver cut him loose this offseason. The Colts later signed him to their active roster before add him to their practice squad.

In 2022, Hamler appeared in seven games for the Broncos and caught seven passes for 165 yards receiving and no touchdowns.