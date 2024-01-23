Bills Sign DT Eli Ankou & RB Darrynton Evans To Future Deals

The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday that they’ve signed DT Eli Ankou and RB Darrynton Evans to future contracts for the 2024 season.

Here’s the updated list of futures signing for the Bills:

WR K.J. Hamler DB Kyron Brown DE Kameron Cline T Richard Gouraige DB Ja’Marcus Ingram WR Andy Isabella G Kevin Jarvis TE Tre’ McKitty WR Tyrell Shavers WR Bryan Thompson DT Eli Ankou RB Darrynton Evans

Evans, 25, was a two-year starter at Appalachian State and earned Sun Belt Conference MVP honors in 2020. The Titans selected him with the No. 93 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of his four-year, $4,561,788 rookie contract with the Titans that included an $877,665 signing bonus and was set to earn a base salary of $1,005,000 next season when the Titans waived him last year.

The Bears later claimed Evans off of waivers and he was on and off of their roster in 2022. Evans signed on with the Colts in March but was waived a few months later. He had stints with the Bills and Dolphins before rejoining the Bears midseason. Chicago cut him loose last week and he quickly caught on with the Dolphins.

In 2023, Evans has appeared in six games for the Bear sand Dolphins, rushing for 121 yards on 32 carries (3.8 YPC) to go along with seven receptions for 49 yards receiving and a touchdown.