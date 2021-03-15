Bills Sign LB Tyler Matakevich To Extension

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Bills have signed LB Tyler Matakevich to a one-year extension on Monday.

Matakevich is now under team control through the 2022 season.

Matakevich, 28, was drafted by the Steelers in the seventh round out of Temple in 2016. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $2.4 million and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season.

The Bills signed Matakevich to a two-year contract worth $9 million last year.

In 2020, Matakevich appeared in all 16 games for the Bills and recorded 16 tackles and two passes defended.