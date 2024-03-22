Bills Sign OL Will Clapp To One-Year Deal

The Buffalo Bills announced they re-signed OL Will Clapp to a one-year deal on Friday.

Signed C/G Will Clapp to a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/PWYV9XDteP — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) March 22, 2024

Clapp, 28, is a former seventh-round pick of the Saints back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2.5 million contract and was on their active roster the first two years of the contract.

However, New Orleans waived Clapp and later re-signed him to their practice squad before bringing him up to the active roster. He’s bounced on and off of their roster before signing with the Chargers in 2022 and re-signed to a one-year deal last offseason.

In 2023, Clapp appeared in 14 games for the Chargers and made 11 starts.