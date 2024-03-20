Bills Sign S Mike Edwards To One-Year Deal

The Buffalo Bills announced they signed veteran S Mike Edwards to a one-year deal on Wednesday.

Signed S Mike Edwards to a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/An1WKMrM9S — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) March 20, 2024

Edwards is coming off a visit with Indianapolis and had one more team in the mix for his services, but quickly got a deal done with Buffalo after having a visit on Tuesday.

Buffalo also had former Colts S Julian Blackmon in for a visit yesterday.

Edwards, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Buccaneers.

Edwards was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time last offseason when he signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs.

In 2023, Edwards appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and recorded 101 tackles, one sack, an interception, two fumble recoveries a defensive touchdown and five pass defenses.

