Bills Sign Seven Undrafted Free Agents

The Buffalo Bills announced Friday that they’ve signed seven undrafted rookie free agents to contracts ahead of their rookie minicamp.
The full list includes:
- DT DJ Dale, Alabama
- T Richard Gouraige, Florida
- WR Braydon Johnson, Oklahoma State
- RB Jordan Mims, Fresno State
- WR Tyrell Shavers, San Diego State
- WR Bryan Thompson, Arizona State
- WR Jalen Wayne, South Alabama
Johnson, 24, was a four-year starter at Oklahoma State. He wound up going undrafted a few weeks ago.
During his college career at Oklahoma State, Johnson caught 79 passes for 1,314 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.
