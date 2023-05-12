Bills Sign Seven Undrafted Free Agents

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Buffalo Bills announced Friday that they’ve signed seven undrafted rookie free agents to contracts ahead of their rookie minicamp.

The full list includes:

  1. DT DJ Dale, Alabama
  2. T Richard Gouraige, Florida
  3. WR Braydon Johnson, Oklahoma State
  4. RB Jordan Mims, Fresno State
  5. WR Tyrell Shavers, San Diego State
  6. WR Bryan Thompson, Arizona State
  7. WR Jalen Wayne, South Alabama

Johnson, 24, was a four-year starter at Oklahoma State. He wound up going undrafted a few weeks ago.

During his college career at Oklahoma State, Johnson caught 79 passes for 1,314 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.

