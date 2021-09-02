Bills Sign TE Kahale Warring To Practice Squad

The Buffalo Bills announced Thursday that they’ve signed TE Kahale Warring to their practice squad.
Here’s the Bills updated practice squad:
- G Jack Anderson
- DT Brandin Bryant
- G Jamil Douglas
- QB Jake Fromm
- WR Tanner Gentry
- LB Joe Giles-Harris
- DB Olaijah Griffin
- WR Isaiah Hodgins
- DB Cameron Lewis
- DE Mike Love
- TE Quintin Morris
- DB Josh Thomas
- QB Davis Webb
- DB Rachad Wildgoose
- RB Antonio Williams
- TE Kahale Warring
Warring, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Texans back in 2019 out of San Diego State. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3,412,204 rookie contract that included an $892,204 signing bonus when Houston waived him in recent weeks.
The Patriots claimed him off of waivers from the Texans over a week ago. New England opted to waive him a few days later and was quickly claimed by the Colts last week.
Indianapolis cut him loose after just a few days.
In 2020, Kahale Warring appeared in seven games for the Texans and caught three passes for 35 yards receiving and no touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!