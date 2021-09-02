Bills Sign TE Kahale Warring To Practice Squad

The Buffalo Bills announced Thursday that they’ve signed TE Kahale Warring to their practice squad.

Here’s the Bills updated practice squad:

Warring, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Texans back in 2019 out of San Diego State. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3,412,204 rookie contract that included an $892,204 signing bonus when Houston waived him in recent weeks.

The Patriots claimed him off of waivers from the Texans over a week ago. New England opted to waive him a few days later and was quickly claimed by the Colts last week.

Indianapolis cut him loose after just a few days.

In 2020, Kahale Warring appeared in seven games for the Texans and caught three passes for 35 yards receiving and no touchdowns.