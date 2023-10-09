Bills Signing CB Josh Norman

Jordan Schultz reports that the Bills are signing CB Josh Norman to a contract.

The Bills have been hit hard by injuries at corner including losing CB Tre’Davious White for the season.

Norman, 35, is a former fifth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2012. He spent four years in Carolina and actually received the Panthers’ franchise tag following the 2015 season

However, Carolina surprisingly pulled the tender and he eventually signed a five-year, $75 million contract that includes $36.5 million fully guaranteed with Washington.

Norman was set to make a base salary of $12 million for the 2020 season when Washington released him. He later signed a one-year deal with a base value of $6 million with the Bills. He also had a stint with the 49ers during the 2021 season.

The Panthers re-signed Norman to their practice squad and he was eventually added to their active roster.

In 2022, Norman appeared in two games for the Panthers and recorded eight tackles.