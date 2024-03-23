Bills Signing DT Austin Johnson To One-Year Contract

Ian Rapoport confirmed DL DaQuan Jones‘s report that the Bills are signing veteran DT Austin Johnson to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million.

The Bills and Cardinals recently hosted Johnson for a visit, but he left Arizona without a deal.

Johnson, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.66 million contract in Tennessee.

Johnson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a one-year deal with the Giants. The Giants liked what the saw out of Johnson, and brought him back again in 2021.

Johnson signed a two-year deal with the Chargers in 2022 worth up to $14 million. He’s testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2023, Johnson appeared in all 17 games for the Chargers and recorded 46 tackles, two tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, and two pass defenses.