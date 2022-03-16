Bills Signing TE O.J. Howard

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bills are signing TE O.J. Howard to a contract.

According to Adam Schefter, Howard receives a one-year, $3.5 million deal worth up to $5 million.

Howard, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $11.094 million contract that included a $6.208 million signing bonus.

Howard’s contract includes a fifth-year option that the Buccaneers picked up this offseason.

In 2021, Howard appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and caught 14 passes for 135 yards receiving and one touchdown.