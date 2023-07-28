Bills Signing WR Andy Isabella

The Buffalo Bills are signing WR Andy Isabella following a successful workout, according to Jordan Schultz.

Isabella, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2019 NFL Draft out of UMass. He was in the fourth year of his four-year, $4,629,876 rookie contract that included a $1,387,176 signing bonus when the Cardinals decided to waive him.

He caught on with the Ravens in October of last year and bounced on and off their practice squad last season. Unfortunately, the Ravens opted to release him earlier this week.

In 2022, Isabella appeared in three games for the Cardinals and two games for the Ravens, recording two receptions for 21 (10.5 YPC), to go along with one rushing attempt for one yard.