Bills Signing WR Deonte Harty To Two-Year Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Bills are signing WR Deonte Harty to a two-year deal.

Ian Rapoport reports that the deal has a base value of $9.5 million and a max value of $13.5 million. It also includes $5 million in guaranteed money.

Harty, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Assumption, signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Saints, and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

Harris was set to be a restricted free agent before the Saints signed his tender. The team later restructured his deal last season.

In 2022, Harty appeared in four games for the Saints, recording two receptions for 13 total yards.