Bills Signing WR Mack Hollins

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Bills are signing WR Mack Hollins to a contract.

He’s a proven contributor on both special teams and occasionally on offense, and will likely fill a similar role to what WR Trent Sherfield did for the team last season.

Hollins, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017 out of North Carolina. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3.03 million contract when the Dolphins claimed him off of waivers from the Eagles.

Hollins was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a one-year deal with the Dolphins. Since then, he’s had one-year pacts with the Raiders and Falcons.

In 2023, Hollins appeared in 13 games for the Falcons and caught 18 passes on 30 targets for 251 yards.