Bills & Steelers Have Inquired About Davante Adams Trade

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Bills and Steelers are among the teams that have inquired about a potential trade for Raiders WR Davante Adams.

Regarding the Bills, Breer says that Adams showed some interest in playing for Buffalo, but like the Saints, they would have some cap issues to overcome in terms of making a trade work.

However, Breer adds that teams involved in the Adams’ trade market believe he’s focused on engineering a trade to the Jets.

The Raiders are reportedly looking for a second-round pick and another asset in return for Adams.

Adams, 31, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams made a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Packers used the franchise tag on him at a figure of $20.2 million. He was then traded to the Raiders for a first and second-round draft pick in 2022.

The Raiders also signed Adams to a five-year, $140 million contract as a part of the trade, including nearly $66 million guaranteed. He’s due base salaries of $16.89 million and $35.64 million over the next two seasons.

In 2024, Adams has appeared in three games and recorded 18 receptions for 209 yards (11.6 YPC) and one touchdown.