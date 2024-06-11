Bills To Host Three Players At Minicamp For Tryout

The Buffalo Bills announced they will host three players at mandatory minicamp for a tryout including RB Hassan Hall, LB Stephen Hillis and LB Shaquille Quarterman.

Hall, 23, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Tech back in May of last year. He was among Cleveland’s final roster cuts and re-signed to their practice squad, but was cut loose after a month.

He had a brief stint on the Giants’ practice squad in November and signed with the Chiefs to a futures deal in January before they waived him in June.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his college career at Louisville and Georgia Tech, Hall recorded 386 rushing attempts for 1,820 yards (4.7 YPC) and 12 touchdowns, to go along with 50 receptions for 340 yards (6.8 YPC).