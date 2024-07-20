AFC Notes: Tyreek Hill, Tyron Smith, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills OL Dion Dawkins said QB Josh Allen has become a more vocal leader this offseason.

“Josh is one of those guys that will do what it takes at that moment,” Dawkins said, via PFT. “He’s definitely a barker when that times come. I’ve actually seen the bark a lot more this OTAs where he’s been very, very verbal, because our team is different. It’s different. We’ve got some young dudes that, when they come in, they see a little bit of success and they can change, so Josh is doing exactly what he should.”

After all the offseason changes, Dawkins isn’t worried about the doubt surrounding the team: “Everybody’s counting us out, which I’m cool with. We could fly underneath that radar and hit everybody with uppercuts. So I’m perfectly fine with it.” (Tom Pelissero)

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill is up for a new extension like teammate QB Tua Tagovailoa, but he isn’t worried about the timeline. Hill expects to get the deal done and centered his focus on winning the Super Bowl this upcoming season.

“I’m just very like glad the position that I’m in now, man,” Hill said, via Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald. “The reason I say that is: I know when it’s time for me to get a deal the Miami Dolphins will do what’s right. I’m very content with where I’m at right now. My mindset and my focus right now is making sure that I’m able to help this team win it all, win the Super Bowl, and I’m real content with that.”

“I’m going into year nine now. Money is the least of our worries right now. Like the biggest thing right now is to be able to grab onto something that we can hold onto the rest of our lives, as a brotherhood, as a fan base, as an organization. If we’re able to do that, I’ll be happy.”

Jets

Jets’ veteran LT Tyron Smith had high praise of Titans OL coach Bill Callahan for their time together with the Cowboys in 2012-1014. Smith notably earned first-team All-Pro in 2014, was second-team All-Pro in 2013 and also received Pro Bowl selections in 2013-2014 under Callahan.

“I got to give a lot of respect to Bill Callahan,” Smith said, via Jack Bell of the team’s site. “Early in my career he just gave me that mindset, how to approach the game, how to study the game and read things while I’m on the field. And just technique-wise, you harped on a lot of technique.”

Smith said he only focuses on the guy he’s blocking when asked about his thought process after the snap.

“Block them forever because you never know when the quarterback holds the ball. … Once you have your guys locked up, why let him go? Because you don’t know what’s going on behind you. You don’t know what’s going on down the field. You’re just focused on the head of that guy right in front of you.”

Smith admitted he’s not a talkative type of player nor does he try to hype teammates up.

“I don’t talk,” Smith said. “You don’t say nothing. I’m not one of those big rah-rah guys who like talking and everything like that. I like staying neutral and just focusing on the job I need to get done, because up here [he pointed to his head], then I’m going to be all out of whack, right? The best thing is always try to stay neutral if possible.”