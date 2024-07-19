AFC Notes: Derek Carr, Jalen Ramsey, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

When appearing on Centered on Buffalo Podcast, Bills OC Joe Brady is hopeful to have recently signed WR Curtis Samuel do “a little bit of everything” in their offense after coaching him for one season with the Panthers.

“Hopefully, a little bit of everything,” Brady said. “I’m so excited to get Curtis back. I only had him for one year and he kind of just did this [went on an upward trajectory] the entire year. The one year that I had him, it was COVID year, so I didn’t really get to do much with him in the offseason — didn’t get anything, met him for the first time in training camp. And so, just kind of get a feel of what he can do. And we just basically played him at wide receiver to start, gave him some carries at running back, and then Week 2 of my first year, Christian McCaffrey got hurt. And then it was just like, OK, we had good running backs on the roster but it was like, alright, how can I get this guy involved? And man, he just took it and ran with it.”

Brady praised Samuel’s ability as an outside and inside receiver along with his skills as a blocker.

“He’s an incredible blocker, can play on the outside, play on the inside, move him around, as fast as can be. Just get the ball in his hands and good things happen — whether he’s playing receiver or whether he’s playing running back, it doesn’t really matter. It’s just his versatility will be an asset to the offense.”

Dolphins

According to an ESPN survey, Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey was voted the fifth-best CB in the league.

Jets

Before QB Derek Carr decided to join the Saints last season, he heavily considered joining the Jets before they made the move for QB Aaron Rodgers. Carr discussed his interest in New York and didn’t hide his infatuation for Jets HC Robert Saleh.

“I could’ve [signed with the Jets],” Carr said, via the Pardon My Take podcast. “It just wasn’t the right time for me. There was still like four or five teams I had to hear from.”

“I am probably like [Saleh’s] biggest fan. Like I absolutely 10/10 would run through a wall for him even if he’s not my coach. If he was like ‘I need you to do this,’ yes, sir, I would do it. That whole situation, that was the hardest thing. Because my brother knew coach Saleh and he knew I loved New Orleans, but he was like ‘You’re going to see Saleh; you’re probably going to stay.’ He was thinking I was going to sign because of Saleh.”