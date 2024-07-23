AFC Notes: KJ Hamler, Aaron Rodgers, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills WR KJ Hamler signed with Buffalo this offseason after dealing with injuries over his first four seasons in the NFL. Hamler eyes a return to form this season where he can contribute to the offense consistently.

“I want to be a playmaker,” Hamler said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Buffalo News. “I want to be the guy they come to on third down and also in the return game. I’m here to do whatever I can to be a spark for the team.”

Jets

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers made headlines during minicamp as he was absent because of a previously planned trip to Egypt. Rodgers commented on his absence and also stated his uncertainty of playing past 2024.

“The thing that people don’t understand was that when I was in the NFC North years ago there used to be a real thing called minicamp where it was … it was five practices in three days,” Rodgers said, via the Pardon My Take podcast. “Now it’s not minicamp. They can arbitrarily put a tag on whatever week of OTAs they want and say this is the minicamp week which makes it more mandatory than the other weeks. But it was an OTA schedule. That’s how words can be a little deceiving from time to time. It can make a story about how I missed a minicamp when it was really two OTA days. I came to the first 10.”

“I don’t know. I’m not sure. This one, for sure. I wanted to do two good ones to give us a chance to retire a Jet, win two Super Bowls.”

Patriots

Patriots CB Marcus Jones explained his thoughts on the league’s new kickoff rule and doesn’t have any complaints with the format.

“Honestly, it’s not too crazy for me because I’m a punt returner, too. It’s basically like another punt return for me,” Jones said, via ESPN. “It’s just people on the same level, all at the same yard line, so that’s a little different. But other than that, I can see how it would be a little different for people who don’t do punt returns.”

Jones is prepared for the upcoming season and understands the pressure that comes with playing in New England.

“I’m locked in,” he said. “I love the fans here and the pressure as well. It’s Titletown up here. Whenever you’re not doing the right thing, they keep you accountable and I love to hear that.”

Patriots rookie WR Javon Baker dealt with a thumb fracture that kept him out of minicamp and some OTA practices. (Andrew Callahan)