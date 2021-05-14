Bills Trying Out Five Players

The Buffalo Bills announced that they are trying out five players during their rookie minicamp this weekend.

The full list includes:

Vanderdoes, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2017. Vanderdoes was in the third year of his four-year, $3.261 million contract when he was placed on injured reserve and later released by the Raiders.

Vanderdoes caught on with the Texans practice squad in October and was promoted to the active roster a month later. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic and was cut by Houston this offseason.

In 2019, Vanderdoes appeared in three games for the Texans and recorded eight tackles and no sacks.

Ford, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $2.5 million contract with Miami, but spent his rookie season on the team’s injured reserve list.

Since then, Ford was on and off of the Dolphins’ active roster before being traded to the Patriots for a conditional 2022 seventh-round pick. New England waived him during the season last year and he re-signed to the Dolphins’ practice squad before being called up.

Miami declined to tender Ford as a restricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Ford appeared in 10 games for the Dolphins and caught 28 passes for 276 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

Smith, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Tulsa a few weeks ago. He was a two-year starter at Tulsa after transferring from Baylor University.

In his four-year college career, Smith had a 56.1 completion percentage with 8,223 yards, 53 touchdowns and 34 interceptions.