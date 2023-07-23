Bills Trying Out TE Jace Sternberger & RB Darrynton Evans

The Buffalo Bills are bringing in free agent TE Jace Sternberger for a workout on Monday, according to MLFootball.

Aaron Wilson is also reporting the Sternberber tryout along with former Titans RB Darrynton Evans.

Sternberger, 27, was a third-round pick of the Packers back in 2019. He originally signed a four-year, $3,526,524 rookie contract including a $1,006,524 signing bonus.

Sternberger opened his rookie season on injured reserve before being designated to return. Green Bay waived him in 2021 and he later signed on to the Seahawks’ practice squad.

From there, Sternberger had a brief stint with Washington before signing on to the Steelers’ practice squad. He returned to the Steelers on a futures contract last year before being among the team’s roster cuts.

Sternberger most recently played in the USFL for the Stallions.

In 2020, Sternberger appeared in 12 games for the Packers and caught 12 passes for 114 yards receiving and one touchdown.

Evans, 25, was a two-year starter at Appalachian State and earned Sun Belt Conference MVP honors in 2020. The Titans selected him with the No. 93 pick of last year’s draft.

He was entering the third year of his four-year, $4,561,788 rookie contract with the Titans that includes an $877,665 signing bonus and was set to earn a base salary of $1,005,000 next season when the Titans waived him last year.

The Bears later claimed Evans off of waivers. and he was on and off of their roster last year. Evans signed on with the Colts in March but was waived a few months later.

In 2022, Evans appeared in six games for the Bears and rushed for 64 yards on 14 carries (4.6 YPC) to go along with one reception for 33 yards receiving and no touchdowns.