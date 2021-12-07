Bills Waive OT Bobby Hart, Activate OT Tommy Doyle From COVID-19 List

Per the NFL’s transaction wire, the Buffalo Bills have waived veteran OT Bobby Hart.

The move makes room for fifth-round OT Tommy Doyle, who was activated from the COVID-19 list.

Hart, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Giants back in 2015. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,351,588 contract when the Giants waived him with an injury designation in late 2017.

Hart was signed by the Bengals in February for the 2018 season and returned to Cincinnati on a three-year, $21 million in 2019. However, the Bengals opted to release him this past offseason.

Hart signed a one-year deal with the Bills for the 2021 season. Buffalo cut him coming out of the preseason and he landed with the Dolphins practice squad briefly before being cut and returning to the Bills on the practice squad.

From there, the Titans signed Hart to their active roster. He was waived and signed again to Tennessee’s practice squad before the Bills signed him back to their active roster.

In 2021, Hart has appeared in three games for the Titans, making one start for them.