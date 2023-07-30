Bills Waived DB Cameron Dantzler From IR With Settlement

Per Aaron Wilson, the Bills have waived DB Cameron Dantzler from injured reserve with a settlement, just a few days after placing him on the list.

Dantzler, 24, was a two-year starter at Mississippi State. The Vikings selected him with the No. 89 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,585,625 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $2,743,000 in 2023.

The Vikings opted to waive Dantzler in March and he was claimed by the Commanders. The Bill signed him to a contract last month and are now letting him go.

In 2022, Dantzler appeared in 10 games for the Vikings and recorded 50 tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and five pass defenses.

We will have more on Dantzler when it becomes available.