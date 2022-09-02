Bills Worked Out Three Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Bills hosted three players for tryouts including TE Rysen John, OL KC McDermott, and OLB Charles Snowden.

McDermott, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Miami back in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Jaguars but was cut loose coming out of the preseason and bounced on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2021, McDermott appeared in nine games for the Jaguars and started once.