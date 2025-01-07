Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty Officially Declares For 2025 NFL Draft

Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty announced Tuesday via his X account that he has officially entered the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jeanty, 21, spent three seasons at Boise State and ended up finishing second for the Heisman Trophy this year.

Jeanty is widely considered to be one the best running back prospects in recent years and could end up being a top-10 pick when all is said and done.

For his career at Boise State, Jeanty appeared in 40 games and rushed for 4,769 yards on 750 carries (6.4 YPC) to go along with 80 receptions for 862 yards receiving and 56 touchdowns.