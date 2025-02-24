Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty Won’t Do Combine Drills

According to Tom Pelissero, Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty will skip the drills at the Combine and only participate in team interviews and medical testing.

Jeanty’s agent tells Pelissero the plan is for his client to do drills at Boise State’s pro day later this spring.

This is not an uncommon tack for top prospects to take, as they have more to lose than they have to gain by testing poorly at the Combine.

Jeanty is widely considered to be one the best running back prospects in recent years and could end up being a top-10 pick when all is said and done.

Jeanty, 21, spent three seasons at Boise State and ended up finishing second for the Heisman Trophy in 2024.

For his career at Boise State, Jeanty appeared in 40 games and rushed for 4,769 yards on 750 carries (6.4 YPC) to go along with 80 receptions for 862 yards receiving and 56 total touchdowns.