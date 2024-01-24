Brandon Staley Candidate For Dolphins’ Defensive Coordinator Job

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that former Chargers HC Brandon Staley is a candidate to watch for the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator vacancy.

Miami announced Wednesday that they’ve parted ways with Vic Fangio, who is expected to join the Eagles.

Staley runs a similar defense as Fangio, so there may not be a large adjustment for the Dolphins to make schematically speaking.

Staley, 41, began his coaching career at Northern Illinois in 2006 and worked for a number of schools including St. Thomas, Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, Tennessee, James Madison and John Carroll before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Bears in 2017.

Staley followed Vic Fangio to Denver after he was hired as their head coach. Stanley coached outside linebackers for three years before the Rams hired him as their defensive coordinator for the 2020 season.

From there, the Chargers hired Staley as their head coach back in January of 2021. However, the Chargers opted to move on from Staley during the 2023 season.

Throughout his three-year tenure as head coach, Staley coached 47 games for the Chargers with a record of 24-23.