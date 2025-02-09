Brandon Staley & Doug Nussmeier Potential Hires For Kellen Moore’s Saints Staff

According to Ian Rapoport, the Saints are hoping to finalize their deal with Kellen Moore as head coach following the Super Bowl and Rapoport points to two names as potential staff hires.

49ers assistant HC Brandon Staley and Eagles QB coach Doug Nussmeier are mentioned by Rapoport as possible defensive and offensive coordinators for New Orleans.

Staley, 42 began his coaching career at Northern Illinois in 2006 and worked for several schools including St. Thomas, Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, Tennessee, James Madison, and John Carroll before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Bears in 2017.

Staley followed Vic Fangio to Denver after he was hired as their head coach. Stanley coached outside linebackers for three years before the Rams hired him as their defensive coordinator for the 2020 season.

From there, the Chargers hired Staley as their head coach back in January of 2021. However, the Chargers opted to move on from Staley during the 2023 season.

He drew interest from the Dolphins, Packers, and Rams for their defensive coordinator jobs, but didn’t land any of them this cycle. In 2024 he replaced fellow former Chargers HC Anthony Lynn as the 49ers assistant head coach.

Throughout his three-year tenure as head coach, Staley coached 47 games for the Chargers with a record of 24-23.