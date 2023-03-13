49ers Signing DT Javon Hargrave To Four-Year, $80M Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the 49ers are signing DT Javon Hargrave to a four-year, $80 million deal that includes $40m guaranteed at signing.

Hargrave was one of the top free agents in this year’s class and will be a great addition to the middle of the 49ers’ already strong defensive line.

Hargrave, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.11 million contract and signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Eagles in 2020.

He just finished the final year of that contract and made $12.75 million in 2022 and is expected to make a big splash in the free agent market after posting a career-high 11 sacks.

In 2022, Hargrave appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and recorded 60 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, one forced fumble, two recoveries, and two pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 11 interior defensive lineman out of 126 qualifying players.

We had him included in our Top 100 2023 Free Agents list.