Aaron Rodgers Has Told Packers He Doesn’t Want To Return

Update:

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have been negotiating a long-term contract this offseason and they have been working on it for weeks.

According to Rapoport, Rodgers has been unhappy at times during this situation.

Rapoport adds that Rodgers had his agent Dave Dunn fly out to Green Bay for several days of meetings to work through the situation. Rodgers refused a structured contract and wants an extension from the team. Green Bay has offered him one, but he turned it down.

Rapoport says that this is all about getting an extension done and if that happens, this should all be taken care of.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team.

According to Schefter, the Packers are aware of his feelings and were concerned enough that president Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur have each flew out on separate trips to meet with Rodgers at various points this offseason.

“As we’ve stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond,” Gutekunst told ESPN. “Aaron has been a vital part of our success and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team.”

Schefter says that Rodgers has not budged this offseason. However, the Packers have made it known they are not interested in trading Rodgers anywhere.

Sources tell Schefter that the Packers have offered to extend Rodgers’ contract.

Rodgers is reportedly unhappy for a variety of reasons, including the Packers’ decision to draft Jordan Love.

This comes shortly after reports surfaced that the 49ers contacted the Packers about a possible trade for Rodgers.

Rodgers, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers is owed base salaries of $15,050,000 and $25 million over the next two years of the agreement.

In 2020, Rodgers appeared in all 16 games for the Packers and completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Rodgers and the Packers as the news is available.