BREAKING: Bears Finalizing Trade To Send Khalil Mack To Chargers

According to Adam Schefter, the Bears are finalizing a deal that would send EDGE Khalil Mack to the Chargers.

Schefter confirms that the Chargers are sending a second-round in the upcoming draft and a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in exchange for Mack.

Chargers get: Khalil Mack.

Bears get: a second-round pick in 2022 and a sixth-round pick in 2023.

According to OverTheCap.com, the Bears will create $24 million in dead money and free up $6.1 million in cap space.

Mack, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. Mack played out the final year of his four-year, $18,677,002 deal and the Raiders picked up his fifth-year option.

The Raiders later traded Mack to the Bears coming out of the preseason in a deal that included two first-round picks. Mack signed a six-year, $141 million extension that included $90 million guaranteed with Chicago. He was entering the fourth year of his deal and set to make a base salary of $12,050,000 in 2022.

Mack finished last season on the injured reserve after seven games.

In 2021, Mack appeared in seven games for the Bears and recorded 19 tackles, six sacks and a fumble recovery. Pro Football Focus has Mack rated as the No. 32 edge defender out of 110 qualifying players.