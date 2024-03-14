BREAKING: Bears Trading For Chargers WR Keenan Allen

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports that the Bears have traded for Chargers WR Keenan Allen in return for a fourth-round pick.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Chargers approached Allen about a pay cut on Thursday and he declined, which opened the door for the team to trade him to Chicago.

The Chargers have been in a tough salary cap position this offseason, which already resulted in the team cutting ties with veteran WR Mike Williams.

Many assumed that Aleen could be safe, given that they moved on from Williams, but it looks like they’re expecting major changes at receiver moving forward.

Allen, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Chargers back in 2013. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $46.671 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed when the Chargers signed him to a four-year, $80 million extension.

Allen is owed a base salary of $18,100,000 for the 2024 season. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Allen appeared in 13 games for the Chargers and caught 108 passes for 1,243 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.