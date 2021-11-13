Ben Roethlisberger Placed On COVID-19 List, Steelers Starting Mason Rudolph

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they’re placing QB Ben Roethlisberger on the reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning he will miss Sunday’s game vs. Detroit.

Ian Rapoport reports that the Steelers will start QB Mason Rudolph is in place of Roethlisberger, who has started all nine games for Pittsburgh this year. Dwayne Haskins will likely serve as Rudolph’s backup.

Roethlisberger has said that he’s vaccinated, which would mean he could be activated from the list once he no longer has symptoms and can produce two negative tests.

Roethlisberger, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2004. He finalized a three-year, $68 million contract extension in 2020 that included a $37.5 million signing bonus.

Roethlisberger was owed $19 million for the 2021 season when he agreed to a $5 million pay cut that also made 2021 the final year of his deal.

In 2021, Roethlisberger has appeared in eight games for the Steelers and completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 1986 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.