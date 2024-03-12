BREAKING: Bengals Trading Joe Mixon To Texans

Ian Rapoport reports that the Bengals are now trading RB Joe Mixon to the Texans instead of releasing him.

There had been some talk that Mixon could be a cap casualty this offseason, so his release came as no surprise. However, this plot twist will now see Mixon headed to Houston.

Mixon, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.45-million rookie contract when Cincinnati re-signed him to a four-year, $48 million extension heading into the 2019 season.

In 2023, Mixon appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and rushed for 1,034 yards on 257 carries (4 YPC) to go along with 52 receptions for 376 yards receiving and 12 total touchdowns.

We will have an update on the trade details as soon as they become available.