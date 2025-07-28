BREAKING: Broncos Agree To Four-Year, $92M Extension For WR Courtland Sutton

According to Tom Pelissero, the Broncos and WR Courtland Sutton have reached an agreement on a four-year, $92 million extension.

Mike Klis adds Sutton got $27 million in new money guarantees on top of the $14 million he was set to make this season for a total of $41 million guaranteed.

Broncos HC Sean Payton teased that a deal could be coming soon today and now an agreement is official. Sutton was entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Sutton, 29, was taken with the No. 40 overall pick out of SMU by the Broncos in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $7,071,926 contract that included a $3,223,320 signing bonus when he agreed to a four-year, $60.8 million extension.

Sutton held out of voluntary OTAs in 2024, leading Denver to restructure his contract to create $9.5 million in cap space and add some additional incentives. Sutton was set to make a base salary of $13.5 million in the final year of his deal in 2025.

In 2024, Sutton appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and caught 81 passes on 135 targets for 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Sutton and the Broncos as the news is available.